Zinc Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Zinc Chemicals Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s zinc chemicals market forecast, the zinc chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.09 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global zinc chemicals industry is due to the rapid growth of the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest zinc chemicals market share. Major zinc chemicals companies include U.S. ZInc., Hindustan ZInc., Akrochem Corporation, Rubamin Private Limited, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd., L. Brügge­mann GmbH & Co. KG, Hakusui Tech Co Ltd..

Zinc Chemicals Market Segments

● By Type: Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Carbonate, Zinc Chloride, Other Types

● By Application: Rubber Compounding, Agriculture, Glass and Ceramics, Paints and Coatings, Chemicals, Food and Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Zinc (Zn), chemical element, a low-melting metal of group 12 (IIb, or zinc group) of the periodic table, that is essential to life and is one of the most widely used metals for galvanizing iron. Zinc is of considerable commercial importance.

