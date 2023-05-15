Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Expected To Reach $31.99 Billion By 2027

Waterproofing Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s waterproofing chemicals market forecast, the waterproofing chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $31.99 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global waterproofing chemicals industry is due to the increase in building and construction expenditure. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest waterproofing chemicals market share. Major waterproofing chemicals companies include Pidilite Industries Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Fosroc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sika AG, Bostik Inc., Thermax Limited.

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Segments

● By Product: Bitumen, Elastomers, PVC, TPO, EPDM

● By Technology: Preformed Membranes, Coatings and LAMS (Liquid Applied Membrane Systems), Integral Systems

● By Application: Roofing and walls, Floors and basements, Waste and water management, Tunnel liners, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Waterproofing chemicals refer to chemicals that are used to make a building or object waterproof, such as concrete, paints, paper packaging, electronics, and cosmetics.

