Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers perishable goods sea transportation market analysis and every facet of the perishable goods sea transportation market research. As per TBRC’s perishable goods sea transportation market forecast, the perishable goods sea transportation market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.57 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.52% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for processed food across the globe is expected to propel the perishable goods sea transportation market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Orient Overseas Container Line.

Market Segments

1) By Type: Domestic Transportation, Outbound Transportation

2) By Order Type: Export, Import

3) By Application: Meat Chicken, Fish And Shellfish, Vegetables And Fruits, Bread Candy And Snacks, Dairy Products And Frozen Desserts, Other Applications

This type of sea transportation refers to the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods by sea in refrigerated ships outfitted with proper air circulation systems and temperature-controlled intermodal cargo containers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

