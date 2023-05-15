Milking Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Milking Automation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Milking Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers milking automation market research and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s milking automation market forecast, the milking automation market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.12% through the forecast period.

Increasing demand for dairy products is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest milking automation market share. Major milking automation market vendors include DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Nedap N.V., Allflex Livestock Intelligence, BouMatic, Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP, Dairymaster, BECO Dairy Automation Inc., AMS-Galaxy-USA, Lely, Dairy Automation Pvt. Ltd., SAC, Fullwood Packo, Milkomax and Solutions laitières Inc.

Milking Automation Market Segments

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Farm Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Species: Dairy Cattle, Goat, Sheep

This type of automation refers to a system in which milking is carried out without the direct involvement of an operator. These types of automation systems are used to automate all of the tasks involved in the milking procedure to milk and manage the cow.

