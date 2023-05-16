Global Fruit Pulp Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Fruit Pulp Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Fruit Pulp Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fruit pulp market forecast, the fruit pulp market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.65 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global fruit pulp industry is due to increased import of fruit juices and purees, as per the fruit pulp market analysis. North America region is expected to hold the largest fruit pulp market share. Major players in the fruit pulp industry include Iprona Spa, Döhler Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Conagra Brands and Tianjin Kunyu International Co Ltd.

Fruit Pulp Market Segments

● By Type: Mango, Apple, Guava, Papaya, Banana, Peach, Kiwi, Citrus Fruits, Berries, Other Types

● By Nature: Organic Fruit Pulp, Conventional Fruit Pulp

● By Form: Liquid, Powder

● By Distribution: E-Commerce, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distributions

● By End Use: Food And Beverage Industry, Food Service Industry, Retail Or Household

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The fruit pulp is the most fundamental product made by processing fresh fruit. It includes both the juice and the pulp, the fibrous thread that is frequently separated from fruit juice. Fruit pulps retain their color, flavor, and texture even after extensive processing and storage.

