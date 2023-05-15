Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Liquid Chromatography Instruments Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the liquid chromatography instruments market. As per TBRC’s liquid chromatography instruments market forecast, the liquid chromatography instruments market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.58 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.14% through the forecast period.

An increase in life science and biotechnological industries is expected to propel the liquid chromatography instruments market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest liquid chromatography instruments market share. Major liquid chromatography companies include JASCO Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, AB SCIEX (Danaher), Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Segments

1) By Type: High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC), Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC), Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography (FPLC)
2) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Environmental Testing, Food And Beverage Analysis, Forensic Tests, Life Sciences
3) By End-User: Academics And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Agriculture Industry, Other End-User

These types of chromatography instruments refer to mechanical tools or implements that are used to carry out liquid chromatography, a technique for separating a sample into its constituent parts. This separation happens as a result of the sample's interactions with the mobile and stationary phases.

