Global Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 15, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers hernia repair devices and consumables market analysis and every facet of the hernia repair devices and consumables market. As per TBRC’s hernia repair devices and consumables market forecast, the hernia repair devices and consumables market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.75 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.45% through the forecast period.
The high prevalence of hernia is expected to propel the growth of the market forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major hernia repair devices and consumables market leaders include Allergan PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.), Cook Medical Inc., Herniamesh S.r.l., Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.), Medtronic Plc.
Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market Segments
1) By Product: Fixation Devices, Consumables
2) By Surgery Type: Open Tension-Free Repair Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery
3) By Hernia Type: Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia, Femoral Hernia, Other Hernia Types
Hernia repair devices refer to devices used to treat hernia by supporting the weak protruding tissue and by fixing the tissue back in its place. These devices are used to give fragile or injured tissue additional support.
The Table Of Content For The Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
