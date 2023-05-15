E-Learning Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's E-Learning Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “E-Learning Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers e learning industry analysis and every facet of the e-learning market. As per TBRC’s e-learning global market forecast, the e-learning industry market size is predicted to reach a value of $462.62 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.58% through the forecast period.
Remote learning trends enforced by the global pandemic are expected to propel the e-learning market growth global going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest e-learning market share. Major players in the e-learning market include Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global LLC, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE.
E-Learning Market Segmentation
1) By Hardware: Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors
2) By Technology: Online E-Learning, Learning Management System, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom, Other Technologies
3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises
4) By Application: Academic, Corporate, Government
This type of electronic learning is a type of learning that takes place digitally via an electronic medium, usually the internet. It is a convenient and adaptable approach for students to learn wherever they are because it can be accessible by the majority of electronic devices, including a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. E-Learning Market Trends
4. E-Learning Market Drivers And Restraints
5. E-Learning Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
