HITEC Dubai 2023 To Deep Dive Into Revolutionary Technology Transforming Hospitality
EINPresswire.com/ -- A key feature of The Hotel Show, HITEC Dubai 2023 – the world’s largest conference exploring the transformation of hospitality spaces through technology – will this year take a deep dive into the impact of revolutionary robotics, automation, and AI solutions in driving the industry’s future.
Running at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the first two days of the three day exhibition, HITEC 2023 will take place on May 23-24, and is produced by Hospitality Financial & Technology Professionals (HFTP). The conference will examine new emerging technology trends deemed essential to satisfy heightened guest customers, meet sustainability goals, build sector competitiveness, and attract and retain talent through the lens of global and regional technology and hospitality leaders.
“Industry decision makers view this segment as a watershed event in the digital transformation of the hospitality sector,” said Carson Booth, COO EMEA at Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals and HITEC producer. “Technology is no longer just about servicing booking and operational systems, it’s a key element of business strategies that drive an enhanced guest experience, and HITEC is where the industry will gain the insights, inspiration, and direction to make smart technology work for them. It is a must-attend conference for any serious sector player.”
This sentiment is echoed by Tariq Valani, Global SVP Support Services – Accor, Tech & Global SVP Technology - Fairmontand Advisor for HITEC Dubai, who identifies the adoption of technology as a key industry driver; “Platform innovation is a hot topic as our industry works to adapt to the persistent increase in travel demand seen over the last 12 months. More than ever, hospitality organizations must adopt innovative digital solutions to better serve their guests and staff as well as be competitive and adaptable in a constantly changing and demanding market,” commented Tariq Valani.
“This year, our powerful speaker platform will delve deep into the key technology issues, topics and innovations impacting our sector, including the touchless guest experience, green technology and advanced revenue optimisation solutions.”
Sanjay Sharma, Head of Information Technology at the Jumeirah Group, and Advisor and speaker for HITEC Dubai 2023, will lead a panel debate on touchless innovations in hospitality, posing the question of whether it is a boon or bane for the industry. A later panel, moderated by Dr. Sanjay Nadkarni, Head of Innovation & Strategy, Arabian Falcon Holding., will investigate existing touchless technology and examine how it can be integrated to improve guest experience.
Sustainable and green technology will also be high on the agenda with a special panel, moderated by Mohammed Al Qasim , Managing Partner of Manor Hotel by JA, scrutinising how these emerging solutions can enhance the conscious travellers’ experience.
The use of business intelligence and data analytics to accelerate revenue generation, including the deployment of dynamic pricing, will be examined in a panel moderated by Judith Cartwright, Founder & Managing Director Black Coral Consulting, Chair of the Revenue optimization Advisory Board HSMAI and a proud Associate Member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants.
Two sponsors have also recently joined the event - KOOLX-ECO360 Energy Management UK Ltd and Huawei. With a focus on hospitality solutions that are sustainable and geared towards your well-being, KOOLX EXO360 will be showcasing their patent two different Signature range of passive sustainable HVAC solutions. One the PASSIVE HVAC INDOOR AIR PURIFIER that reduces PM 2.5 & eliminates the bad odours, smoke, and air-borne pathogens (Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), bacteria, viruses, mold and fungal that are recycling and floating in the air within the guestroom air-conditioned space. The other Signature range is the PASSIVE PLASMA FANLESS INDOOR COOLING TERMINAL UNITS that utilize the building return chilled water temperature to maintain the room space still at 23°C which significantly also reduces the energy consumption up to 35% kwh annually, extending the equipment life span, reducing the carbon footprints emission, reducing chiller plant cooling loads and peak energy demand on the buildings.
Showcasing at the event their enterprise solution is Huawei. They aim to help the hospitality sector to surpass its guest experience by building smart campus networks with ultra-high bandwidth and energy efficiency.
“We are very glad to participate in this year’s HITEC-The Hotel Show to provide our latest solutions and join discussions with decision-makers in the hospitality industry. As a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei will continuously help to enable the digitalization and development of the hospitality industry with smart digital services, superior connectivity, and efficient operations,” says Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE
Part of The Hotel Show, HITEC Dubai 2023 will also host the HFTPs Entrepreneur 20X competition, where start-up companies with an established hospitality technology solution will compete in front of a panel of industry experts and investors for the Judge's Choice cash prize of US$2,500.
