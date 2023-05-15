Global Bicycle Trip Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Bicycle Trip Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bicycle Trip Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers bicycle trip market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s bicycle trip market forecast, the bicycle trip market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.02 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.77% through the forecast period.

Increasing adventure tourism is driving the bicycle trip market growth forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major bicycle trip market leaders include SpiceRoads Cycling, Epic Road Rides, Explore Worldwide Ltd., Intrepid Group Pty Limited, Bicycle Adventures, Exodus Travels Limited, G Adventures.

Bicycle Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Multi-Day Bicycle Trips, Overnight Bike Trips, Long-Distance Bicycle Trips

2) By Age Group: 18-30 Years, 31-50 Years, Above 50 Years

3) By Application: Solo, Group

This type of trip refers to a tourism activity in which people travel alone or with other people on bicycles for days, weeks, months, or even years. This is perceived as adventure travel and is carried out by cycling enthusiasts.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

