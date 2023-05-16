Global IoT Engineering Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period

IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers iot engineering services research and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s IoT engineering services market forecast, the IoT engineering services market size is expected to grow to $71.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.9%.

The rising demand for IoT solutions for smart manufacturing is expected to propel the IoT engineering services industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest IoT engineering services industry share. Major IoT engineering services companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, Capgemini SE, Wipro Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., EPAM Systems Inc.

IoT Engineering Services Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Analytics Services, Maintenance Services, Security Engineering, Other Service Types

2) By Size Of Organization: Small Enterprises, Mid-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By End Users: Healthcare, Automotive, Information Technology And Telecom, Building Automation, Agriculture, Public Utility, Retail, Other End Users

IoT engineering services refer to a set of design, development, and deployment of various IoT devices to assess business performance that helps to increase the business functions. IoT engineering services are used as a communication medium between all departments of a business and help automate repetitive tasks to improve operational efficiency and productivity. IoT engineering services are employed by organizations to reduce operational and maintenance costs and improve the security of data.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. IoT Engineering Services Market Characteristics

3. IoT Engineering Services Market Trends

4. IoT Engineering Services Market Drivers And Restraints

5. IoT Engineering Services Market Growth And Size

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

