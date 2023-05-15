Water Testing And Analysis Market Size, Growth, Revenue, Type And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the water testing and analysis market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the water testing and analysis market size is predicted to reach $4.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
The growth in the water testing and analysis market is due to rise in the prevalence of waterborne diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the water testing business include ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emersion Electric Co, General Electric Company.
Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Segments
• By Water Analysis Machine Type: TOC Analyzer, PH Meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Conductivity Sensor, Turbidity Meter, Other Types
• By Water Analysis Test Procedure Type: Physicochemical Analysis, Bacteriological Testing
• By Method: Membrane Filter, Multiple Tube Dilution, Visual Comparison Method, Spectrometric Method, Titration Method, Other Methods
• By End User: Pharmaceutical, Power, Semiconductor, Food and Beverage, Mining, Refineries, Metals, Chemicals, Environmental, Other End Users
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Water testing and analysis refers to the process of determining the quality of water. Water testing and analysis are used to measure the properties of water, such as turbidity, dissolved gas content, radioactivity, and water conductivity. Water quality is critical to many industries and activities, including agriculture, fisheries, electronics, food, pharmaceutical aquaculture, and forestry.
The Table Of Content For The Water Testing And Analysis Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Water Testing And Treatment Market Trends
4. Water Testing And Analysis Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Water Testing And Analysis Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
