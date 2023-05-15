Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
The 'Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global assisted reproductive technology market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, technology, end use, procedure, and region.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 12.90%
The demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures is anticipated to increase with rising awareness of the potential ART offers and the growing prevalence of infertility. Also, the global assisted reproductive technology market is anticipated to develop as public awareness of the causes and treatments for infertility increases.
Advanced techniques like magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS), time-lapse embryo imaging and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), endometrial receptivity analysis testing (ERA), and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), are further supporting the ART market growth. Post-pandemic, the market growth is anticipated to be boosted by technological development and the implementation of telehealth in the field of ART.
Changes in dietary habits, including an increase in the consumption of junk food and obesity, as well as changing lifestyles among the population with an increase in chronic conditions are leading to increased prevalence of infertility. The rising number of organisations engaged in infertility treatments may help to boost the market for assisted reproductive technologies.
Support of various governments for expanding advanced technologies in assisted reproductive technology, as well as growing integration of technologies in the health care sector, contribute to the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. In addition, increasing government investment from various regions aids market growth by increasing revenue share.
Assisted Reproductive Technology Industry Definition and Major Segments
In assisted reproductive technology (ART), a woman’s eggs are surgically extracted, which are then mixed with sperm in a lab, and either they are restored to her ovaries or given to another woman. Treatments like handling sperm or using drugs to promote egg production are not included in ART.
Based on product, the market is segmented into:
Instrument
Sperm Separation System
Cryosystem
Incubator
Imaging System
Ovum Aspiration Pump
Cabinet
Micromanipulator
Laser Systems
Accessory and Disposable
Reagent and Media
Cryopreservation Media
Semen Processing Media
Ovum Processing Media
Embryo Culture Media
On the basis of technology, the market is divided into:
In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF)
IVF Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
IVF Without Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI)
Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)
Based on end use, the assisted reproductive technology market is divided into:
Fertility Clinics
Hospital
Surgical Center
Clinical Research Institute
On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into:
Fresh Donor
Fresh Non-Donor
Frozen Donor
Frozen Non-Donor
Embryo/Egg Banking
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Trends
Throughout the forecast period, the global assisted reproductive technology market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising number of single parents, as well as higher awareness about same-sex marriages and ARTs. Many countries have legalised same-sex marriages, and this number is increasing each year. The demand for ART procedures is anticipated to expand dramatically as a result of the rise in same-sex marriages, supporting market expansion.
Due to the high procedural success rates and ongoing developments, IVF operations are anticipated to hold a significant part of the market. Throughout the forecast period, factors including increased rising rates, increasing ART success rates, and rising disposable income in developing nations are anticipated to fuel the global assisted reproductive technology market expansion.
Assisted reproductive technology is also a common component of surrogacy treatment. Furthermore, ART can be used in conjunction with the traditional technique of treating infertility to address infertility concerns. The market for assisted reproductive technology is expected to grow at an increased growth rate during the forecast period due to the advanced technologies established in the market for treating infertility issues with increased research and development.
Key Market Players
The major players in the digital health market report are:
Bloom Fertility & Healthcare Hospital
CooperSurgical, Inc.
Vitrolife Sweden AB
Monash IVF Group
Carolinas Fertility Institute
Cook Medical Inc.
Merck KGaA
Esco Group
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
Hamilton Thorne Inc
Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
