Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 15 – 19, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
May 15 – 19, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 15 – Connecting Utah Tour
11 a.m. Visit Grand County High School
Location: Moab
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Visit Monticello High School
Location: Monticello
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Tuesday, May 16 – Connecting Utah Tour
11 a.m. Visit Emery High School
Location: Castle Dale
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Visit Carbon High School
Location: Price
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3:15 p.m. Tour Carbon County Ridge Road
Location: 5249-4751 S Industry Ln., Price
Wednesday, May 17
9:45 a.m. Hold rapid ceremonial bill signings
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Serviceman of the Year Awards
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Office of Professional Licensure
Location: Rampton Room
2:15 p.m. Meet with Kim Shelley, Department of Environmental Quality
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator to President Biden
Location: Virtual meeting
4:30 p.m. Meet with Alan Matheson, The Point
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, May 18
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Interview on “Let Me Speak to the Governor”
Location: KSL NewsRadio
1:30 p.m. Meet with Brittney Cummins, senior advisor of education
Location: Governor’s Office
3:20 p.m. Meet with Ricky Caplin, The HCI Group
Location: Governor’s Office
4:30 p.m. Meet with Jill Love, Department of Community and Cultural Engagement
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, May 19
6:30 p.m. Attend Show Up for Foster Care event
Location: Bountiful
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 15 – 19, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, May 15
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Visit Daybreak with Salt Lake Home Builders Association
Location: South Jordan
12:30 p.m. Meet with Wasatch Front Regional Council
Location: 35 N Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
2 p.m. Tour Stadler Rail
Location: 5880 W 150 S, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, May 16
10:30 a.m. Meet with President of the United Nations General Assembly
Location: Gold Room
1:15 p.m. Visit SymbolArts
Location: 6083 S 1550 E, Ogden
2:45 p.m. Meet with members of Weber State University’s President’s Council
Location: Weber State University, Ogden
Wednesday, May 17
9 a.m. Interview with Utah Valley Magazine
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Attend Utah Serviceman of the Year Awards
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority executive director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Thursday, May 18
2:45 p.m. Meet with members of Utah State University’s leadership team
Location: Utah State University, Logan
2:30 p.m. Rich County outreach
Location: Rich County
Friday, May 19
No public meetings
###