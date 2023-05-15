Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 15 – 19, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

May 15 – 19, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 15 – Connecting Utah Tour

11 a.m. Visit Grand County High School

Location: Moab

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Visit Monticello High School

Location: Monticello

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Tuesday, May 16 – Connecting Utah Tour

11 a.m. Visit Emery High School

Location: Castle Dale

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Visit Carbon High School

Location: Price

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3:15 p.m. Tour Carbon County Ridge Road

Location: 5249-4751 S Industry Ln., Price

Wednesday, May 17

9:45 a.m. Hold rapid ceremonial bill signings

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Serviceman of the Year Awards

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Office of Professional Licensure

Location: Rampton Room

2:15 p.m. Meet with Kim Shelley, Department of Environmental Quality

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator to President Biden

Location: Virtual meeting

4:30 p.m. Meet with Alan Matheson, The Point

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, May 18

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Interview on “Let Me Speak to the Governor”

Location: KSL NewsRadio

1:30 p.m. Meet with Brittney Cummins, senior advisor of education

Location: Governor’s Office

3:20 p.m. Meet with Ricky Caplin, The HCI Group

Location: Governor’s Office

4:30 p.m. Meet with Jill Love, Department of Community and Cultural Engagement

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, May 19

6:30 p.m. Attend Show Up for Foster Care event

Location: Bountiful

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 15 – 19, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, May 15

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Visit Daybreak with Salt Lake Home Builders Association

Location: South Jordan

12:30 p.m. Meet with Wasatch Front Regional Council

Location: 35 N Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

2 p.m. Tour Stadler Rail

Location: 5880 W 150 S, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, May 16

10:30 a.m. Meet with President of the United Nations General Assembly

Location: Gold Room

1:15 p.m. Visit SymbolArts

Location: 6083 S 1550 E, Ogden

2:45 p.m. Meet with members of Weber State University’s President’s Council

Location: Weber State University, Ogden

Wednesday, May 17

9 a.m. Interview with Utah Valley Magazine

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Attend Utah Serviceman of the Year Awards

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, May 18

2:45 p.m. Meet with members of Utah State University’s leadership team

Location: Utah State University, Logan

2:30 p.m. Rich County outreach

Location: Rich County

Friday, May 19

No public meetings

###