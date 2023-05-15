Red Sauce Market Is Expand at a CAGR of 6.1% to Reach US$ 5.6 billion by 2031

Consumers prefer flavorful ingredients to enhance their food, resulting in the demand for red sauce across the globe.

Growing inclination toward trying different cuisines and high texture & flavor intensity of tomato paste drive the growth of the global red sauce market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red Sauce Market report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Despite the fact that tomatoes are typically safe to eat, some people may face side effects with the consumption. A few issues tomatoes might cause include acid reflux, intolerance-related effects, and muscle aches. In addition, lycopene is regarded as being safe, because it offers a number of advantages. Lycopene supplements, however, might not be suitable for use during pregnancy. Lycopene must be used cautiously for treating consumers with stomach ulcers and other gastrointestinal problems. The chemical also has the ability to reduce blood pressure.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

According to the red sauce market analysis, the major players operating in the global red sauce are Chilzo, General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, Victoria, Organicville, Newman’s Own, ConAgra Foods, Mezzetta Family Co., Campbell Soup Company, Barilla, Ragu, Goya Foods, Mutti, Rao’s Homemade and Cento Fine Foods.

By distribution channel, the indirect sales segment was the largest share in 2021 and are expected to have the largest market share in 2031. Rising urbanization, an increase in the number of people in the working class, and affordable costs all contribute to the popularity of indirect sales. These sales formats often have competitive pricing and are located in convenient locations where customers can buy products. As a result, customers may complete all of their shopping needs under one roof.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $1012.9 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1767.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.8%. According to the WorldAtlas, California produces 255,388 thousand centum weights (cwt) of tomatoes each year. As a result, it is recognized as one of the top tomato growers worldwide and the country's top tomato producing state. More specifically, California produces 95% of the tomatoes grown in the U.S. and around one-third of the tomatoes farmed globally. The North American region dominates the red sauce market as a result of all these factors.

By packaging type, the bottle segment had the largest red sauce market share in 2021 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Glass bottles are preferred for red sauce due to their clarity, shine, and range of available patterns. One of the red sauce market trends across the globe is that glass bottles can be used multiple times for storing red sauce. Therefore, enhanced bottle packaging for multiple usage is expected to contribute to the red sauce market demand..

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 i.e., $2576.3 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $4580 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0%. Additionally, this sector now has additional regional growth potential due to the expansion of the food and beverage industry. Nevertheless, despite the severe opposition the organic choice faces, the conventional option still dominates the market because of its reasonable costs and extensive availability. The aforementioned elements are expected to stimulate the conventional red sauce market growth over the course of the projected period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> The global red sauce market was valued at $ 3,107.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 5,574.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1 % from 2021 to 2031.

-> By packaging type, the bottles segment was the highest contributor to the red sauce market size, with $ 1,333.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 2,369 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

-> By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,012.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,767.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.8% in the red sauce market forecast year..

The red sauce industry is segmented on the basis of packaging type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By packaging type, the market is categorized into bottles, pouches, and others. By nature, the red sauce market is fragmented into conventional and organic. By distribution channel, the market is divided into direct sales and indirect sales.

