Registration Opens for Free Trial Lessons of JLPT N4 At Attain Online Japanese Language School

The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese Language School” will hold a free trial lesson for N4 level on May 17, 11:30-12:15 Japan time.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold a free trial lesson for N4 level on May 17, 11:30-12:15 Japan time. Enrollment in the middle of the spring semester also starts. The lesson will be given by the actual Japanese teacher in charge of the class. Participation is free of charge and advance registration is required. If you wish to participate, please apply by e-mail or by using the inquiry form on our website.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/free-trial-lesson.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school established in April 2022 by Attain, which develops the Japanese e-learning material "Attain Online Japanese. The students can learn video class 24/7 at your own pace, and take live lessons twice a week with native Japanese teachers. The students can enroll from anywhere in the world if they have an Internet connection, and access the abundance of teaching materials and high-quality lessons available at reasonable prices.

Classes are offered for all levels from JLPT N5 to N1. Video classes are available 24 hours a day, and live classes are offered twice a week, taking into account time differences around the world. 2:00, 4:00, 9:00, 11:00, and 7:30 p.m. classes are available. The school also accept mid-term enrollment for those who have experience learning Japanese.

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

One of the most attractive features of AOJ Language School is the ease of communicating with and learning from the teachers. We believe that this can be conveyed by actually taking a class, so we have decided to hold a free trial class for the N4 level class "Ro-class". On the day of the event, a Japanese teacher who is actually in charge of the class will give a lecture. The free trial lesson will last 45 minutes, but the actual live class after enrollment will last 90 minutes each time.

Advance registration is required. If you wish to attend, please confirm the date and time and apply by e-mail or by using the inquiry form on our website.

＜Outline of Free Trial Lesson by Level for Spring Semester 2023>

Date and time

May 17, 2023 11:30-12:15 (Japan time)

Please note that the above times are Japan time. Please check the local time.

Level: Ro-class (N4 level, beginner)

Method: Zoom (The seminar will be held as a ZOOM online seminar)

Registration: Please refer to the URL below and register via e-mail or form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/free-trial-lesson.html

<About AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school

Home page

URL https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

(The website is also available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.)

Application for admission:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Tuition fee

14,000 yen per month

Monthly payment by PayPal

or six months in advance by bank transfer

Live class time: (Japan time)

2:00-3:30

4:00-5:30

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

In AOJ e-campus, you will be access to the following learning contents:

・all the video lectures, 24 hours/ day

・online tests, 24 hours/ day , be able to take multiple times

・live lectures, scheduled dates

・the communication room, 24 hours/ day

・Japanese culture exchange communication lectures, scheduled dates

・supplementary video courses, 24 hours/ day

・mid-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

・final-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

・The video lectures are placed as scheduled, so students can learn anytime they want.

・The school also offers live lecture recording, so even if students miss some live lectures due to their schedule, they can watch it later.

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

AOJ Free Trial Lesson for n4 level! Ro-class ろ組, learn elementary Japanese and JLPT N4 (日本語レッスン)