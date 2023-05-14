FOREIGN MINISTER MANELE HOLDS BILATERAL TALK WITH UK MINISTER OF STATE

Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Jeremiah Manele met The Rt Hon. Lord Goldsmith, UK Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment in London.

The bilateral meeting was held at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in London on Thursday 4th May 2023. Foreign Minister Manele was part of the Governor General’s delegation who represented the Solomon Islands at the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Both Ministers used the opportunity to explore areas of cooperation between Solomon Islands and the United Kingdom on issues in Forestry conservation and development, Climate Change, Renewable Energy, and Ocean governance.

The UK Secretary of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment assured Hon. Manele that the UK Government can support Solomon Islands in its development priorities. He further highlighted United Kingdom’s commitment towards supporting Solomon Islands in its development priorities. UK government highlighted its commitment towards supporting Small Island Developing States access to climate finance for mitigation and adaptation programs in addressing the impacts of climate change.

Foreign Minister Manele was accompanied by the Solomon Islands non-resident High Commissioner of Solomon Islands to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, His Excellency Mr Moses Kouni Mose.

-GCU Press