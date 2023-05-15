PM urges breakthroughs in Hải Phòng development

VIETNAM, May 15 - HẢI PHÒNG – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that Hải Phòng is the locality with the highest State investment in the Red River Delta region, so it must make breakthroughs and contribute to the development of the country.

He made this statement during an inspection of several key projects in Hải Phòng City on Saturday, where he also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Xuân Cầu Industrial Park and Non-Tariff Zone Project.

The Xuân Cầu Industrial Park and Non-Tariff Zone Project, which covers 752ha in the Đình Vũ-Cát Hải Economic Zone, is the country's largest non-tariff zone with a total investment capital of VNĐ11.1 trillion (US$473 million).

Xuân Cầu – Lạch Huyện Investment Joint Stock Company is the investor in the project. It is expected that the project will be completed by 2033. The project will attract approximately 40,000-50,000 workers when it is put into operation.

The project is designed to perfect the structure and value chain of the Lạch Huyện International Seaport and pave the way for further marine economic breakthroughs achieved by the port city.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, PM Chính emphasised that the development of socio-economic infrastructure is one of the three strategic breakthroughs, especially in the development of road transport infrastructure, seaports, industrial parks, and non-tariff zones.

The Politburo has issued resolutions on the development of the Red River Delta region, the construction and development of Hải Phòng City by 2030 with a vision by 2045. These resolutions aim to strongly promote the development of Hà Nội – Hải Phòng – Quảng Ninh.

Chính praised Hải Phòng and Xuân Cầu Company for implementing the project in the direction of green, digital, and intelligent development. It is a model of public leadership and private management that should be expanded.

He requested that the central agencies, departments, and the city’s People's Committee actively resolve difficulties and obstacles to ensure the project is implemented on schedule and effectively and to build a model industrial park and non-tariff zone that meets modern international standards.

He expressed his hope that Việt Nam will have more non-tariff zones and large shopping centres to serve visitors who come to Việt Nam, and that the project’s investors will strive to grow strongly, apply intelligent and advanced management practices to compete fairly with foreign-invested industrial parks such as the Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park.

Earlier, the PM inspected the construction progress of wharfs 3, 4, 5, and 6 at the Hải Phòng International Gateway Port.

The Hải Phòng International Gateway Port, with total investment capital of nearly VNĐ9 trillion, is owned by the Hateco Group. The project was started in July 2022 and planned to be completed in 2024.

Once completed, wharfs 5 and 6 will be able to accommodate container ships with a capacity of 18,000 to 20,000 TEUs while wharfs 3 and 4 can accommodate ships with a capacity of 160 TEUs.

He requested regular supervision and encouragement of workers to speed up the construction progress, shorten the construction time, while ensure safety and health for workers.

While inspecting the progress of the Terminal 2 of Cát Bi International Airport on Saturday, Chính directed the investor to coordinate with the city and relevant ministries and agencies to urgently complete procedures with management agencies to approve the project as a basis for implementing the selection of consulting contractors.

He also urged the completing of appraisal and approval of technical designs for construction contractors. He noted the management of the project’s implementation to ensure people’s safety and the quality of the project.

The Prime Minister required the city to be proactive in studying the investment in some works at the airport such as runways and proposing a plan to resolve land clearance issues, which must be completed in the third quarter of this year.

The Ministry of National Defence and Hải Phòng City must complete the land handover in the third quarter, and Vietnam Airport Corporation must complete the construction of the project within one year. – VNS