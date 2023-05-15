THE DOLPHIN COMPANY PARTICIPATES IN THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF AMUSEMENT PARKS AND ATTRACTIONS SUMMIT
It is always interesting to hear about the best practices of our colleagues and that we too can share a bit of all the learning acquired during the operation of our parks, habitats, around the world.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator and active member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), participated during the annual summit of Latin America and the Caribbean in two panels and as host of a cocktail party.
— said Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company
IAAPA is the leading trade association representing the attractions industry, with individual members from more than 100 countries. It also organizes global events that promote ideas, tools, and successful practices, while facilitating market connections among industry professionals. Under the slogan "Connect, grow, be inspired," IAAPA Latin America and the Caribbean held its annual summit, during which The Dolphin Company was present through the participation of Eduardo Albor, CEO of the company, who was part of a panel of renowned entrepreneurs and leaders who have transformed the industry.
Claudia Sosa, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company, had an important participation in the panel "Passion and talent: qualities of today's leadership," a talk given by a group of successful women in key positions. Finally, the company received more than 200 participants of the event at its VenturaPark water park, where it offered a tour of its facilities and a cocktail to end the visit.
The 32 natural, aquatic, multi-experience, and adventure parks of The Dolphin Company family are part of the IAAPA, from which they received several awards in areas such as innovation, best practices in Human Resources, and the award for the best social media campaign in 2022. The company has been part of this association for more than ten years, has participated in various conferences, panels, and presentations, and has hosted multiple activities for its colleagues in the industry.
About The Dolphin Company:
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided "The Experience of a Lifetime" to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment.
