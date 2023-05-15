Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against United Natural Foods, Tupperware, and Rite Aid and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 - March 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2023

United Natural Foods is a distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products. The Company has two reportable segments: Wholesale, which includes grocery, fresh, wellness, private brands, eCommerce, and food service; and Retail, which includes 73 retail grocery stores that offer groceries, general merchandise, home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy. The Wholesale segment accounts for more than 95% of United Natural Foods’ net sales.

On March 8, 2023, before the market opened, United Natural Foods announced its second quarter 2023 financial results, revealing a $6 million decline in gross profit, despite a 6% increase in net sales. The Company stated that its profits “were challenged as we did not repeat the significant level of procurement gains from rapidly accelerating inflation and inventory gains, due to supply chain volatility, that we experienced in the second quarter of last year.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $11.49, or 28.1%, to close at $29.47 per share on March 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, despite its cost saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (3) that, as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be materially adversely impacted; and (5) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the United Natural Foods class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/UNFI

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 - March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2023

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Tupperware did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Tupperware’s financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company’s accounting for income taxes; (3) as a result, Tupperware would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Tupperware class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TUP

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 - March 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2023

The complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) until at least June 2019, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl; (2) Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear "red flags" that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful; (3) Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists; (4) by knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act; (5) as a result, it was at risk of prosecution by federal authorities such as the United States Department of Justice; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

For more information on the Rite Aid class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RAD

