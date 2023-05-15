Paradiddle Records critically acclaimed Long Island label announces their latest release “Hank Williams Uncovered”
Paradiddle Records best known for curating the talents of musicians on Long Island announces their latest release “Hank Williams Uncovered.”HUNTINGTON, NY, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hank William’s songs have been part of the American musical landscape for more than 70 years. Williams is regarded as one of the most significant songwriters of the 20th century, with fifty-five top ten hits, twelve of them reaching #1.
A diverse group of Top tier Artists have covered his songs from the likes of Bob Dylan to Elvis Presley, and even Tony Bennett.
Now, thanks to the talents of 22 Long Island artists produced by Long Island based Paradiddle Records his legacy will continue to live on and be introduced to new audiences with the release of Hank Williams Uncovered on May 12th, 2023.
The CD cover features an original painting from Long Island artist Ken Korb. Artists included in this release include Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks, Pete Mancini, Caroline Doctorow, Mary Lamont, The HooDoo Loungers, Gerry McKeveny (from Gathering Time), and many more.
Paradiddle Records burst onto the Long Island music scene in April of 2006. Our award-winning inaugural release, Bob Dylan Uncovered, which Good Times Magazine exclaimed as “the best locally produced CD of the year."
Since then, Paradiddle has released two more volumes of Dylan Uncovered, followed by The Kinks UnKovered and Willie Nile Uncovered.
We are proud to continue our tradition of producing CDs that include many of Long Island's premier songwriters including Pete Mancini, Mike Meehan, Russ Seeger, and Allen Santoriello.
Paradiddle Records catalog includes several compilation CDs that feature some of Long Island's most talented artists including Gene Casey and the Lonesharks, Caroline Doctorow, Gathering Time, Miles to Dayton, Hank Stone, Jack Licitra, among others.
We have also been fortunate to work with some nationally known Americana/Roots musicians.
Willie Nile Uncovered features Nils Lofgren, Graham Parker, Richard Barone, John Gorka, Richard Shindell, Luck Kaplanski, John Gorka, Elliot Murphy, Slaid Cleaves, Rod Picott, James Maddock, Dan Bern, Kenny White, and some of the best local talent.
