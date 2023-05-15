GMSacha Inchi Almond beverage Future of vegan beverage Next step to brand GMSacha Inchi

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN applied to ABC’s - Shark Tank after watching the Brass Roots Shark Tank Season 14

"Peanut allergies have more than tripled in recent years, causing schools to ban tree nuts and peanuts. Aaron Gailmor wanted to produce an alternative to the food items known to cause common nut allergies. His snack line Brass Roots uses sacha inchi seeds, also known as the Incan peanut. Even though the company failed to secure a deal on Shark Tank, Brass Roots is still in business and seems to be doing well.

Research for our Brass Roots update revealed that the company has managed to expand its retail presence and is now available in even more health-food retailers.

Customers can continue to find Brass Roots featured in stores like Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market. Products are also available on Amazon and the Brass Roots website. https://sharktankrecap.com/brass-roots-update-shark-tank-season-14/

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN believes that GMS $QEDN has better products than Brass Roots and better cost. Brass Roots had a higher cost because it was not working directly with the farmers. Brass Roots is buying the sacha inchi seeds from Vietnam. Sacha Inchi is not originally from Vietnam it is from the Amazonian rainforest of Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, and Peru. Peru has a 3,000 history of using Sacha Inchi and GMS $QEDN has two experts on its team. Danter Cachique and Claudia Caraballo. Danter Cachique has over 20 years of experience growing Sacha Inchi. His experience allows GMS $QEDN to grow sacha inchi at a better cost and have a higher yield per hectare. GMS $QEDN is working with the farmers to grow a different seed that has higher protein, higher yield, and lower problems with any type of sickness on the field. GMS $ QEDN signed a contract with farmers that grow Sacha Inchi. This guarantee that GMS can secure enough production to make GMSacha Inchi beverage and other GMSacha Inchi prodcuts.

Brass Roots has only sacha inchi snacks and sacha inchi butter. Brass Roots has been able to grow its business in the USA with just two products. Brass Roots obtain a very big exposure and expand its business.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN best product it's it GMSacha Inchi beverage. This is the only beverage in the world made with Sacha Inchi. GMS $QEDN has a seed that is higher in protein and will provide a better cost and a better taste to the GMSacha Inchi beverage.

The market of vegan beverages was $36 billion USD worldwide.

"The global plant-based milk market will witness a robust CAGR of 15%, valued at $35 billion in 2021, expected to appreciate and reach $123.1 billion by 2030, confirms Strategic Market Research. North America witnessed a sizeable market share of over 40% in 2021. Plant-based milk is a beverage manufactured from plants resembling milk in color. Plant-based milk is beverages obtained from non-dairy sources, flavored and scented with water-based plant extracts. Plant-based milk is used as a milk substitute and frequently has a creamy texture on the tongue. There are roughly 17 different kinds of plant milk; the most popular ones globally are Soy, almond, coconut, and oat. The term "milk-like plant liquid" has been used to describe beverages made from plants since the 13th century." https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/plant-based-milk-market

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN will benefit by being in ABC’s - Shark Tank not only if GMS $QEDN gets a deal with one o several of the sharks but also to have the national audience of ABC. The average of viewers per ABC’s - Shark Tank is 5 to 6 million per episode. As of 2018, approximately 35,000 to 40,000 entrepreneurs apply each season, with about 1,000 advancing to the next step, 150 getting to pitch the sharks, and fewer than 100 making it on the air; most episodes contain four pitches per broadcast hour. The fact that GMSacha Inchi $QEDN applied and was able to get a meeting out of 35,000 to 40,000 proves that GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has a solid business and solid products.

GMSacha Inchi is a registered brand. These important steps will help GMSacha Inchi to become one of the most recognized superfood brands. GMSacha Inchi has the approval to use the Paissana logo, Hecho en Medellin, Made in Colombia.

"Victims of violence, reincorporated, communities of the 170 PDET municipalities (Development Programs with a Territorial Focus), and people in the process of substituting illicit crops, already have a new brand under which they can market their products throughout the national territory.

Initially, the products under the Paissana label will be sold in Éxito stores. However, the Chilean supermarket chain, Jumbo, also expressed its intention to have them on its shelves.

Later, the idea is that these products can be found in hotels, restaurants and retail, as well as in farmers' markets, fairs and events."

This is Paissana, an initiative led by the National Government and Grupo Éxito, which seeks to create a sustainable marketing system that supports the consolidation of peace in Colombia, through the commercial articulation of the productive supply of these populations." https://www.agronet.gov.co/Noticias/Paginas/Paissana,-la-marca-que-busca-impulsar-los-productos-hechos-por-v%C3%ADctimas-de-la-violencia-en-Colombia.aspx

A safe harbor for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries. Such statements are based on management beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

