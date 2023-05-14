Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Allison Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the 900 block of Allison Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:42 pm, the suspect approached the victim who was seated in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.