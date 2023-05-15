Pinal County Republicans to Host Elite Lineup for Annual Lincoln Day Luncheon
The Pinal County Republican Committee’s annual event will feature national influencers Andy Biggs, Jeff DeWit, and Shane Krauser.GOLD CANYON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinal County Republican Committee (PCRC) is hosting its annual Lincoln Day Luncheon, and the event will be nothing short of spectacular.
The much-anticipated gathering is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It will be held at The Views at Superstition located at 6900 E US Hwy 60 in Gold Canyon, Arizona.
In the midst of the cultural chaos nationally, the Pinal County Republican leadership is focused on uniting Republicans while reaching across the political aisle to reestablish the “Party of Lincoln” as trustworthy and credible. The theme for the luncheon this year is “The Power of the PC (Precinct Committeeman).”
Belinda Rodriguez, the Chair of the Pinal County Republican Committee, brings a strong vision as she and her leadership team focus on empowering representatives in the party and anyone willing to engage on behalf of freedom and the rule of law.
Rodriguez said, "The Republican Party is the party of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, and it's imperative that we understand what that means. If we advance our cause with precision, we know that the principles grounded in our founding documents will resonate with the American people. It's time to advocate in a way that will awaken and invigorate the people, regardless of party.”
In addition to the incredible lineup of speakers, political candidates and incumbents will be in attendance. Guests will enjoy a hearty meal, bid on silent and live auction items, interact with various vendors, and participate in a high-energy environment.
Rodriguez calls this an event that "will help us get back to our roots and recall the excitement of what it actually means to be an American.”
Three highly-acclaimed speakers will headline the event, including Congressman Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit, and internationally-renowned speaker and author Shane Krauser.
Congressman Andy Biggs (CD-5) has led the charge in Washington, D.C. in the fight to stop the ever-expanding size of government. His unwavering dedication to the principles of freedom has garnered national respect. Biggs will talk about what can be done to have an immediate impact at the state and federal level.
Jeff DeWit, the newly-elected Arizona Republican Party Chairman, will also speak. With rampant dissatisfaction in the Arizona political scene, DeWit was elected on the hope that he would facilitate unity among Republicans. He will outline a seven-point plan that promises to win the political ground game and provide the tools for Republican candidates and precinct committeemen to claim victory.
Shane Krauser, an international liberty advocate and current candidate for Gilbert (AZ) mayor, has become a crowd favorite in Republican Party circles throughout the country. He is a former trial attorney, radio talk show host, and adjunct professor of constitutional law. Krauser is sure to bring his high-energy approach and engage the crowd about how to mobilize with the right message in a way that guarantees victory for liberty, the country's charters of freedom, and the American people.
Tickets to the event cost $75 and are still available, but the event is nearly sold out. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://pinalcountygop.org or by contacting Kathy Leaman via email at 2ndViceChair@PinalCountyGOP.org or by calling 562.412.0388.
Pinal County Republican Committee
Belinda Rodriguez
+1 602.882.8402
Chair@PinalCountyGOP.org