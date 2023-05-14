Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Union County

NORTH CAROLINA, May 14 - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Anna Goodwin to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 20B, serving Union County. She was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Matt Smith to Superior Court.

“I’m grateful for Anna’s willingness to serve the people of Union County as a District Court Judge and I am confident that her years of legal experience have prepared her to serve in this new role,” said Governor Cooper.

Anna Goodwin is currently an attorney at Goodwin Law Firm in Monroe, North Carolina. Previously, she served as an Assistant District Attorney and the Chief Juvenile Court Prosecutor in the Twentieth/Twenty-B Prosecutorial District. Goodwin received her Bachelor of Science at Duke University and her Juris Doctor at the University of Richmond School of Law.

