Ruzz Guitar's Blues Revue kick off " Live! Against the Grain USA Tour 2023"

Ruzz Guitar, the talented and dynamic guitarist from Bristol, UK, is set to embark on his "Live! Against the Grain US Tour in 2023"

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Concert First Entertainment & RG Records presents " Ruzz Guitar's Blues Revue " Live Against the Grain" USA Tour 2023 Ruzz Guitar, the talented and dynamic guitarist from Bristol, UK, is set to embark on his Live and Against the Grain US Tour in 2023. The tour promises to be a thrilling experience for fans of roots music, as Ruzz Guitar brings his unique blend of big band sound, blues, and rockabilly to audiences across the United States.The tour will feature Ruzz's unique blend of blues and rock'n'roll music, which has earned him praise from industry veterans such as Kirk Fletcher and Paul Pigat.Kirk Fletcher of The Fabulous Thunderbirds, has called Ruzz Guitar "a joy to see" and praised him for keeping "this beautiful roots music alive and well."Meanwhile, Paul Pigat of Cousin Harley has said that "that young man can pick! He tears it up like a pro and plays way beyond his years!!"Ruzz Guitar's Live and Against the Grain US Tour will showcase his incredible talent as a guitarist and performer. Fans can expect to hear a mix of original songs and classic covers, all played with Ruzz's signature style and energy. With his impressive skills on the guitar and his infectious stage presence, Ruzz Guitar is sure to leave audiences wanting more."Ruzz Guitar is without doubt one mighty fine guitarist, with a range of styles, but clearly bound up in his love of playing the Blues," said Pete Clack of Blues In Britain Magazine.The tour will feature some of Ruzz's most popular songs, as well as new material from his upcoming album, set to release in early 2024.This next release will feature collaborations with some of the most talented musicians in the industry, including Brian Fahey, Chris Smith, Mike Eldred, and many more. Fans can expect a unique blend of blues, rockabilly, and rock n' roll that showcases Ruzz's signature style.In addition to the US tour, Ruzz will also be embarking on his first Canadian tour. The tour will include some dates with drummer extraordinaire Brian Fahey. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Ruzz and Brian bring their unique talents together on stage."I'm very excited to be hitting the road again and bringing my music to fans across the US and Canada this year" said Ruzz Guitar. "I'm also excited to be collaborating with some of the best Blues/Rockabilly and Rock'n'Roll musicians and friends in the industry on my upcoming album. I can't wait for everyone to hear what we have in the works! It's going to be a great year!"Bring together the Big Band Swing of The Brian Setzer Orchestra, blend it with the Texas Blues of Jimmie Vaughan and throw in a few other influences from artists such as B.B.King, Ray Charles, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band and you'll get an idea of the sound that Ruzz Guitar's Blues Revue put out!Since the band started in 2014 they have been going from strength to strength.- They have opened for, and shared the stage with, many well-known artists such as Andy Fairweather Low (Georges Harrison, Roger Waters), Dr Feelgood, Innes Sibun ( Robert Plant/The Innes Sibun Blues Explosion), Jon Amor (The Hoax), Pete Gage (Dr Feelgood), Kirk Fletcher (The Fabulous Thunderbirds/Joe Bonamassa/Solo), The BlockHeads (Ian Dury & The Blockheads), Bill Kirchen, Darrel Higham (Imelda May/Jeff Beck/Solo), Kid Ramos (James Harman/The Fabulous Thunderbirds) and Junior Watson.- They have self-released four albums and released one with Rhythm Bomb Records, all of which have amassed multiple plays on multiple independent and internet radio stations around the globe including “Hank’s Americana Radio” and 90.1 FM KPFT “Howlin’ The Blues” broadcasting out of Houston Texas, BBC Radio Wales during Adam Walton’s “BBC Introducing” Show, BBC Radio Wiltshire during Sue Davies’ show broadcasting from the UK and Banks Radio Australia to name a few.- The 2018 album release (“The Heist” – November 2018) features special guests Pete Gage (The Jet Harris Band/Dr Feelgood/Solo) & Tommy Harkenrider (from USA), received rave reviews and reached number 25 in the IBBA 2018 Top 50 album chart. 2020 saw the release of their “Live at the Louisiana” (February 2020) and “The Instrumental Sounds Of…” (December 2020) albums.- They have played all over the UK and had very successful tours of Europe and the USA.- Ruzz has also been honoured by being officially endorsed by Gretsch Guitars (September 2016). In March 2017, he was made the “Featured Guitarist” on the official website for Gretsch Guitars ( www.gretsch.com The Live and Against the Grain US Tour will kick off iMay 24th 2023 in California and will take Ruzz Guitar to cities across the United States. Fans can stay up-to-date on tour dates and ticket information by visiting Ruzz Guitar's website or following him on social media.The tour starts at Club L,3821 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92807May. 24th, 20239:00 PM PDTFor more information about Ruzz Guitar or to schedule an interview, please contact:Concert First Entertainment:

