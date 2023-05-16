Patient Monitoring Devices Market Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% to Reach USD 44.86 Billion By 2027

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Trends 2023

The growth pattern in North America is characterized by the stage of market maturity, in terms of both penetration and availability of advanced devices.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜, 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜, 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 & 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲, 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭, 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size is Anticipated to Hit 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟒.𝟖𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟒% during the Forecast Period.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 & 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• BIOTRONIK

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

• GE HealthCare

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Masimo Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Based on imaging technique, the cardiac monitoring devices segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global patient monitoring devices market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases fuel the segment growth. The remote patient monitoring devices segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to the surge in demand for remote patient monitoring devices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for around half of the global patient monitoring devices market share in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2027, owing to significant usage of patient monitoring devices in the hospitals for monitoring patients of different disorders. At the same time, the home setting segment, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the study period.

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global patient monitoring devices market. This is attributed to the huge availability of patient monitoring devices in this region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. This is due to rise in the geriatric population and increase in the purchasing power of populous countries such as China and Japan.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future global patient monitoring devices market trends from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The patient monitoring devices market forecast is studied from 2022 to 2032.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

