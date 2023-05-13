Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 13, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 14, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination Company Name: Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

On March 17, 2023, the Perrigo Company issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula in the U.S., that were manufactured at the Company’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility from January 02, 2023 to January 18, 2023. This product was recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii. Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is releasing this additional notice due to one of the recalled products being distributed to its Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was published.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. In most people, it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems, fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur.

AWG is a cooperative food wholesaler distributing to independently owned supermarkets. This recalled product was distributed from its Nashville Division only to independent retailers located in AL, GA, IN, KY, OH, TN, VA, and WV under the following retail banners: Belle Foods, Bellview Price Cutter, Booneville Shopwise, Brown County IGA, Buehler's, Buehler's Cash Saver, Buehler's IGA, Camridge City Market, Campbell's Market, Camron's Foodliner, Cash Saver, Cash Saver Harlan, Chappell's Hometown, Country Mart, Crossroads IGA, Food City, Food Giant, Food World, Foodland, Frabergs Foods, Fresh N Low, Gallion's Market, Gregerson's Cash Saver, Hilltop Cee Bee, Hometown IGA, Houchen's, Howard's IGA, Laurel Grocery Company, Liberty IGA, Market Place, Noble's IGA, Parkview IGA, Noble's IGA, Parkview IGA, Piggly Wiggly, Piggly Wiggly Warrior, Price Cutter, Price Less Foods, Price Less IGA, Quality Foods, Riesbeck's, Rivertown IGA, Simpson's Supermarket, Spencer Cash Saver, Stop to Save, Sureway, Sureway Henderson, Swafford and Sons IGA, Tietgens Mt. Pleasant IGA, Valu Market, Versailles IGA, Vevay IGA, Village Market & Café, Walnut Creek Country Market, Winburn Fruit Market, and Woodruff's Supermarket.

Consumers who purchased this product through these retail locations in these states are urged to check any product they may have at home. Consumers who purchased the product should look for the following Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package.

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Any consumers who purchased product with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product. Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7. Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.

For additional information, including photos of the recalled product, please visit the following FDA site: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/perrigo-announces-voluntary-recall-limited-quantity-gerberr-good-startr-sootheprotm-powdered-infant

Media Contact:

Lori Turner

Director of Communications

913.288.1211

corporate.communications@awginc.com