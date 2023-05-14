New Book, Prince: When The World Turned Purple Celebrates Iconic Artist and His Influence on Music

Prince: When The World Turned Purple tells the story of one of the most influential and enigmatic musicians of our time.

A personal memoir and a tribute to Prince's influence on music and pop culture, sharing personal stories, including meeting him in 1999.

Prince was more than just a musician; he was a genre.” — Gene Geter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gene Geter has released his new book, Prince: When The World Turned Purple, a personal and heartfelt memoir about discovering and following Prince's music career. The book is now available in both print and digital formats on major online bookstores.

In Prince: When The World Turned Purple, Geter shares his journey of falling in love with Prince's music at a young age and how he continued to be inspired by the artist throughout his life. The book is a tribute to Prince's influence on the music industry and pop culture as a whole.

The author chronicles Prince's iconic albums, including Dirty Mind, 1999, Purple Rain, Around The World In A Day, Sign O' The Times, Lovesexy, Batman, Diamonds And Pearls, The Gold Experience, Emancipation, Musicology, and Art Official Age. The book dives deep into each album and reveals how Prince broke musical barriers and defied genres, earning him a place in music history as a true innovator.

In addition to discussing Prince's music, Geter shares personal stories of attending Prince's concerts, including the Lovesexy and Welcome 2 America tours. The author also recounts meeting and interviewing Prince in 1999, providing a unique and intimate perspective on the artist's life and career.

"Prince was more than just a musician; he was a genre," said Geter. "He broke down barriers and refused to be confined to any one sound or style. His music was a fusion of funk, rock, soul, and pop, and he paved the way for countless artists who followed in his footsteps." Prince: When The World Turned Purple is a must-read for Prince fans and anyone interested in the evolution of music over the past four decades. It is a celebration of the life and legacy of one of the greatest musicians of all time and a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift.

Prince: When The World Turned Purple is available where books are sold.