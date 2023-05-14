Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,701 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Announcement of a Ceasefire Between Israel and Gaza-based Militants

MAY 13, 2023
Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Announcement of a Ceasefire Between Israel and Gaza-based Militants

The United States welcomes tonight’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants brokered by the Egyptian Government after nearly five days of fighting. U.S. officials worked closely with regional partners to achieve this resolution to the hostilities to prevent further loss of life and restore calm for both Israelis and Palestinians. We are grateful for the critical diplomatic efforts of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and senior Egyptian officials, as well as Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

###

By U.S. Mission Israel | 14 May, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Announcement of a Ceasefire Between Israel and Gaza-based Militants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more