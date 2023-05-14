MAY 13, 2023

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Announcement of a Ceasefire Between Israel and Gaza-based Militants

The United States welcomes tonight’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants brokered by the Egyptian Government after nearly five days of fighting. U.S. officials worked closely with regional partners to achieve this resolution to the hostilities to prevent further loss of life and restore calm for both Israelis and Palestinians. We are grateful for the critical diplomatic efforts of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and senior Egyptian officials, as well as Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

###

By U.S. Mission Israel | 14 May, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases