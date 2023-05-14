Submit Release
News Search

There were 151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,787 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ SXS Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A5002256                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard / Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby                              

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2023   /   1842 hours

STREET: Ingersoll Lane

TOWN: Barton, VT

WEATHER: Clear

 

Operator #1

OPERATOR: 14-year-old female

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger XP 1000

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side panels

INJURIES: Fatal

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/13/2023, at approximately 1842 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Side-by-Side (SXS) rollover at a residence on Ingersoll Lane in the Town of Barton, VT.

 

Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator was identified as a 14-year-old female and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigation revealed the 14-year-old female lost control of the SXS while operating on private property off Ingersoll Lane, resulting in the SXS over-turning onto its side. Two juvenile passengers sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Members of Orleans Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

 

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ SXS Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more