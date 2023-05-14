Derby Barracks/ SXS Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5002256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard / Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2023 / 1842 hours

STREET: Ingersoll Lane

TOWN: Barton, VT

WEATHER: Clear

Operator #1

OPERATOR: 14-year-old female

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger XP 1000

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side panels

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/13/2023, at approximately 1842 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Side-by-Side (SXS) rollover at a residence on Ingersoll Lane in the Town of Barton, VT.

Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator was identified as a 14-year-old female and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigation revealed the 14-year-old female lost control of the SXS while operating on private property off Ingersoll Lane, resulting in the SXS over-turning onto its side. Two juvenile passengers sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of Orleans Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.