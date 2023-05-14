Derby Barracks/ SXS Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5002256
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard / Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2023 / 1842 hours
STREET: Ingersoll Lane
TOWN: Barton, VT
WEATHER: Clear
Operator #1
OPERATOR: 14-year-old female
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger XP 1000
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side panels
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/13/2023, at approximately 1842 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Side-by-Side (SXS) rollover at a residence on Ingersoll Lane in the Town of Barton, VT.
Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator was identified as a 14-year-old female and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigation revealed the 14-year-old female lost control of the SXS while operating on private property off Ingersoll Lane, resulting in the SXS over-turning onto its side. Two juvenile passengers sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.
Members of Orleans Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.