Washington Adventure Travelers are Flocking to this Rugged Canadian Island
The secret is out. Americans are expressing an increased desire to take road trips and are heading north to Canada.PORT HARDY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- British Columbia is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes, road trips, and adventures in the entire world. Each year, more and more American tourists are discovering this unmatched beauty.
According to Destination British Columbia’s Market Research, Washington residents make up over 34 percent of all US visitors in British Columbia due to its proximity. British Columbia covers over 364 square miles of land with endless adventures.
How can you ever decide where to start?
From exploring Victorian architecture in the capital city of Victoria to hiking on the backcountry trails of Yoho National Park, it’s no wonder over 1 million Washington residents will explore British Columbia in 2023.
Although many outdoor adventure opportunities exist in British Columbia, none are as magical as a trip to Vancouver Island. For that reason, Washington residents are flocking to the rugged Vancouver Island.
According to Destination Canada, the main motivator behind Americans visiting Canada is safety, but outdoor experiences are a close second. And Vancouver Island is jam-packed with more outdoor adventures than you can believe.
So why should Vancouver Island be on your summer bucket list?
Vancouver Island is the largest and most populous Island on the west coast and is very accessible. From Seattle, you can hop on a quick 2-hour and 45-minute ferry ride to Victoria. After arriving at Victoria Port, the adventures await.
While on Vancouver Island, many visitors road trip from Victoria to North Vancouver Island for the ultimate adventure. From point to point, it will take just over 5 hours with no stopping. There are many scenic stops along the way, so visitors are encouraged to plan extra time to enjoy this island to its fullest.
In addition to the plethora of outdoor adventures in North Vancouver Island, you’ll also have many opportunities to immerse yourself in the history, tradition, and culture of the Kwakwakaʼwakw people. After spending time hiking, fishing, boating, and camping on Vancouver Island, it will surely become a yearly summer tradition.
So, are you ready to embark on this wild summer adventure?
