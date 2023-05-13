Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kingdom of Belgium for working visit

AZERBAIJAN, May 13 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The head of state met with Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels.

During the conversation, the previous meetings of the President of Azerbaijan with Maroš Šefčovič were recalled. Maroš Šefčovič`s contribution to the successful implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor was hailed and his active role as co-chair of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was emphasized.

Maroš Šefčovič congratulated the head of state on the successful implementation and efficient operation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy. They pointed out President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen`s visit to Azerbaijan last July, and stressed the importance of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and the European Union during this trip. The sides noted that the process of increasing the export of Azerbaijani gas to the European Union area was successfully implemented, and in this regard emphasized the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Sofia in April. The importance of Azerbaijani gas covering a wider geography in the European area was noted.

During the conversation, they discussed cooperation issues related to renewable energy production between Azerbaijan and the European Union, adding that this area has great prospects.

The sides also praised the successful continuation of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union.