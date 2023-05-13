Updated Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District and Seventh Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth and Seventh Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, May 12, 2023, in the Sixth and Seventh Districts.

In each of the below Sixth District offenses, officers responded to the listed locations for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at each location.

Sixth District

At approximately 11:32 am, in the 600 block of 46th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-074-536

At approximately 11:43 am, in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-074-537

In the below Seventh District offense, officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Seventh District

At approximately 12:02 pm, in the 1900 block of 15th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-074-548

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle, in these offenses. is described as a black Jeep Compass last seen displaying Maryland tags 4EW6192. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.