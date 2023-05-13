Submit Release
One Deceased, Several Transported In Early Morning Fatal Crash In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GUMBORO, MD) – Maryland State Police continue the investigation into an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury man and injured sixteen others in Wicomico County.

The deceased is identified as Eliassaint Aussideu, 39, of Salisbury. EMS personnel pronounced Aussideu deceased at the scene. He was the operator of a black 2014 Kia Forte involved in the crash. There were no passengers in the Kia Forte.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command transported one patient from the scene to Johns Hopkins Hospital. She is identified as Joseus Gerlie, 34, of Fruitland, Maryland. Gerlie was one of two passengers in a 2012 GMC Acadia operated by Geraldine Phauord, 37, of Salisbury.

The third passenger vehicle involved, a 2000 Chevrolet Express van was operated by Jenise Mondestin, 43, of Salisbury. The van had 12 passengers at the time of the incident.

Fifteen people were treated at the scene by EMS personnel from multiple fire and rescue companies that responded to the scene. All fifteen were transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.

The driver of a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer involved is identified as Rodney Powell, 61, of Parsonsburg, Maryland. He was uninjured during the incident.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m. this morning, troopers responded to a crash involving three passenger vehicles and one tractor trailer at 9049 Gumboro Road in Gumboro. The preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team indicates three vehicles were stopped in the travel portion of southbound Route 353 when the crash occurred.

Witnesses told police that the Kia Forte was disabled and attempting a jump start from the GMC Acadia. The Chevrolet Express van had stopped ahead of the two vehicles in the travel portion of the road while they were initiating the jump start.

Investigators believe the tractor trailer, traveling in the southbound lane of Maryland Route 353, struck the rear of the Forte and the passenger side of the Acadia which caused a chain reaction.

A member of the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office was briefed by investigators. Upon completion of the crash investigation, it will be presented to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Police believe the drivers and passengers of all the vehicles involved were inside their respective vehicles when the incident occurred. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation.

###

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

