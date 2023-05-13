Top legislator receives Secretary General of Cuban Women's Union

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, a member of the Council of State of Cuba and Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Union (CUW).

The top legislator said Teresa María Amarelle Boúe’s visit contributes to strengthening the traditional, special friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples.

It takes place at the time when Việt Nam and Cuba are celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam – the predecessor of the current Cuba-Việt Nam Friendship Association (September 25, 1963-2023), and the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam and the liberated zone in the South of Việt Nam (September 1973), he continued.

Hue recalled his deep impressions during his recent official visit to the Caribbean nation, and shared difficulties facing Cuba, especially those caused by the embargo, the COVID-19 pandemic and fires in 2022.

The Vietnamese State and people always accompany the Cuban Party, State and people and will do the utmost to support them, he pledged.

The host also congratulated Cuba on its achievements in the cause of national development, and promoting gender equality and women’s progress.

For her part, Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, who is also a deputy of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, said her visit aims to learn about Việt Nam’s policies and laws, and learn from the country’s experience in promoting women’s progress.

On behalf of Cuban people and women, she thanked Việt Nam for supporting the implementation of projects and providing technical consultations over the past time.

Huệ spoke highly of Cuban women’s role and the operation of the CUW, as well as cooperation between the CUW and the Việt Nam Women’s Union with two agreements for the 2018-2022 and 2022-2027 periods.

Enhancing cooperation and experience exchange between the two unions plays an important role in the present context, he stressed.

The Vietnamese leader asked the guest to convey his wishes and regards to General Raúl Castro Ruz; First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel; Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz; and President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernández.

He also used the occasion to extend his invitations to the Cuban friendship female parliamentarians' group to soon visit Việt Nam, and Cuban representatives to attend the ninth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Forum of Young Parliamentarians in Hà Nội slated for September. — VNS