President visits a non-government education institution in Shaykhontokhur district

The Head of state visited a non-government education institution in Shaykhontokhur district in Tashkent.

The school, designed for a thousand students, specializes in English, Oriental languages, and exact sciences. There are educational and computer classes, a STEM laboratory, a library, a dining room, a gym, and a swimming pool.

The educational process at the school is designed so that students master at least two foreign languages and acquire one profession. Sewing, carpentry, and computer maintenance classes are held in specially equipped workshops. Various courses are also organized.

The President noted the importance of using the experience of this school to create the maximum number of student places in conditions of limited territory, as well as monitoring the quality of education in non-government schools.

During the conversation with students, it was noted that knowledge is the best investment, and the state will create all conditions for young people to acquire professions and get a ticket to the future.