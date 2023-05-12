Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,751 in the last 365 days.

President visits a non-government education institution in Shaykhontokhur district

UZBEKISTAN, May 12 - President visits a non-government education institution in Shaykhontokhur district

The Head of state visited a non-government education institution in Shaykhontokhur district in Tashkent.

The school, designed for a thousand students, specializes in English, Oriental languages, and exact sciences. There are educational and computer classes, a STEM laboratory, a library, a dining room, a gym, and a swimming pool.

The educational process at the school is designed so that students master at least two foreign languages and acquire one profession. Sewing, carpentry, and computer maintenance classes are held in specially equipped workshops. Various courses are also organized.

The President noted the importance of using the experience of this school to create the maximum number of student places in conditions of limited territory, as well as monitoring the quality of education in non-government schools.

During the conversation with students, it was noted that knowledge is the best investment, and the state will create all conditions for young people to acquire professions and get a ticket to the future.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President visits a non-government education institution in Shaykhontokhur district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more