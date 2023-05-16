World-first skills-matching tech platform Stiint-it announces first partners, Stiint and Umbiie

Own the Future of recruitment

Stiint-it removes traditional barriers for job seekers by uberising the job market. It's now available to the O&G industry via Stiint and the legal via Umbiie.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- White-label skills-matching recruitment platform Stiint-it (www.stiint-it.com) has announced its first private labels in partnership with Stiint and Umbiie following its launch in April 2023.

The technology gives companies unprecedented access to a fully vetted and KYC-verified global talent pool, filtered to 100% match the job or contract requirements. Importantly, candidates remain anonymous and have to opt-in to unlock their profile and details. By prioritising skills and experience above all else, Stiint removes the potential for bias from recruitment.

Stiint-it also empowers companies to change recruitment from a cost center into a profit-generating business asset via a revolutionary circular revenue model. Companies earn money from largely under-utilised databases, and candidates are rewarded each time their profile is unlocked. Profiles act as a dynamic career track record where each new entry is automatically verified.

Stiint simplifies the recruitment of contract workers for the oil and gas, renewable energy, and seafaring industries. Contractors simply upload their profiles, qualifications, and preferences to the global database via a simplified sign-up process. Similarly, recruiters create searches to receive 100% matched candidates. The technology also notifies contractors when listed certifications are due to expire and integrates with training centres and medical practitioners to facilitate a seamless renewal process. The integration ensures all contractors are fully vetted, KYC verified, and up to date.

Umbiie aligns legal professionals with jobs, consultants with projects, and practice lawyers with new clients globally. Equally, all listed candidates and opportunities on Umbiie are fully vetted and KYC verified. That means no fake jobs or misleading profiles. The technology searches skills, experience, rates, and compatibility to match candidates perfectly with opportunities. Umbiie’s dashboard keeps a record of matched and opted-in candidates for easy access to vetted and qualified professionals, including availability for projects or future roles.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring our new partnerships to life and offer professionals in these industries a revolutionary new way of finding candidates and opportunities,” said Lino Brogneri, Founder and CEO of Stiint-it. “Stiint-it has decentralised recruitment to give job seekers more control over their career trajectory. It also enables companies to eradicate bias and secure the most qualified candidate for every job. What’s more, it bypasses the opportunity cost of misinformation in recruitment.”

Over the next five years, the Stiint-it platform will be further enhanced to offer every service within the entire recruitment ecosystem in one place. Developments in the pipeline include securing APIs to automate and integrate recruitment with other systems and mobilise detailed reporting. The team is also set to further expand Stiint’s scope with a full suite of digital marketing tools to help attract new candidates, as well as video recording and online interviewing software to manage potential candidates better.

“Our aim is to drive the growth of Stiint-it across more industries and territories,” added Brogneri. “And, of course, help more talent departments to improve cost-saving and the accuracy of their hiring processes.”

About Stiint-it

Stiint-it is a revolutionary private labelling recruitment platform available. It’s the world’s first truly collaborative shared data and revenue model. Rather than paying for job ads or agency fees, Stiint-it empowers clients, agencies, and candidates to work together and earn together.

Marking a unique approach to talent selection and pipeline management, professionals are fully vetted and verified. Removing unconscious bias and discrimination from the recruitment process, profiles are listed anonymously and added to a searchable, global database. Searches are 100% matched with profiles to perfectly align job seekers' needs with the opportunity at hand.

www.stiint-it.com

How it works