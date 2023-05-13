Submit Release
Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, May 12, 2023, in the Sixth District.

 

In each of the below offenses, Sixth District officers responded to the listed locations for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at each location. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

• At approximately 11:32 am, in the 600 block of 46th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-074-536

• At approximately 11:43 am, in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-074-537

 

The suspects’ vehicle, in both offenses. is described as a black Jeep Compass. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

