Fatherland Front report shows people's trust in Party and Goverment

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI —The National Assembly Standing Committee yesterday reviewed and provided feedback on a draft report that summarises opinions and recommendations of voters and the public, which will be submitted to the 5th session of the 15th National Assembly.

According to the report presented by Chairman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Đỗ Văn Chiến, voters and the public have expressed confidence in the important results achieved in Party building and rectification, particularly in anti-corruption and anti-bribery efforts.

The National Assembly was praised for organising extraordinary meetings to discuss and decide on crucial issues related to policies on socio-economic recovery and development, law-making, human resource development, etc.

The National Assembly Standing Committee also directed the organisation to collect extensive opinions from the public regarding the amended Land Law Project.

The report acknowledges both the government's and the Prime Minister's efforts in flexible and effective administration. Voters have recommended that the National Assembly should decide on credit, tax, and labour support policies in industrial parks, promote administrative reform, establish working groups to tackle economic difficulties, disburse public investment capital to stabilise the macro-economy and curb inflation.

Additionally, the Government's efforts have also been seen in cases where several highway projects have been completed, and long-standing projects resolved.

Despite these positive developments, the synthesis of opinions also highlighted voters' concerns about the uncertain global situation, a reduction in orders, labour, employment, and income along with the intensifying difficulties faced by the production and business of many enterprises.

The income of workers in several industries and occupations has decreased significantly, and the lives of some people have not yet stabilised after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Đỗ Văn Chiến has taken note of the concerns and worries expressed by voters and the public. One of the primary concerns raised is the state of raw materials for agricultural and forestry production, as well as increased service costs. These challenges have coincided with a reduction in product consumption and purchasing power, making it difficult to sell many agricultural products produced.

This situation has significantly impacted production and the livelihoods of people and while there have been some positive changes, the implementation of National Target Programs has not yet achieved desired results.

There is also a growing concern regarding organised, transnational, foreign-led fraud in various fields, including loan sharks, gangster-style debt collection, and impersonating law enforcement agencies. These fraudulent activities operate on sophisticated cyberspace platforms and have led to the fraudulent appropriation of large amounts of money from people, causing negative consequences.

Based on the opinions and recommendations gathered from voters, the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front proposed that the Party and State direct research and develop policies and solutions to support enterprises, remove difficulties, and quickly recover production in order to promote economic growth, stabilise jobs, and ensure incomes for workers in industrial, agricultural and rural areas.

The proposed solutions should be both suitable and feasible, ensuring stability for the development of the country while also safeguarding the interests of those who have invested in real estate, bonds, savings, and insurance.

Furthermore, agencies have been directed to carefully study the opinions of voters, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organisations on key legislative proposals such as the draft Land Law (amended), draft Law on Real Estate Business (amended), and draft Law on Housing (amended). It is also recommended that more investment be allocated to develop the cultural and social sectors.

In addition, the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front has recommended that legal documents be studied and promulgated to prevent and address situations where some cadres, civil servants, public employees, and competent individuals avoid taking responsibility, prioritise their personal safety over their duties, and fail to solve problems, ultimately leading to stagnation that affects the production and business of enterprises and people's lives.

"The Presidium of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front strongly supports the Party and State in their efforts to prevent and combat corruption and negative behaviours," said Chairman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Đỗ Văn Chiến.

"These actions are crucial to building a better society where individuals are not afraid to take responsibility and are not hindered by fear or reluctance." VNS