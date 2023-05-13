AirMatrix Secures Support to Enhance Cellular Signal Mapping up to 1,000 Feet

AirMatrix, an aerial traffic management software platform, receives support for a research and development project to enhance cellular signal mapping from 400 up to 1,000 feet.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirMatrix, an aerial traffic management software platform with offices in Miami and Toronto, has received advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project seeking to enhance cellular signal mapping capabilities from 400 up to 1,000 feet. This support will advance AirMatrix's mission of enabling drones and urban area mobility to scale safely and economically in complex airspace.

AirMatrix specializes in uncrewed traffic management (UTM) software that enables drones to operate safely and efficiently in complex airspace. The company's software allows for the creation of precise autonomous drone roads, ensuring city skies remain clear, safe, and under control. AirMatrix is also focused on urban aerial mobility, aiming to provide solutions for passenger-carrying drones operating at higher altitudes.

The project involves collecting telecommunications strength data up to new heights in the city of Calgary. The data is crucial for drone operators, who need to plan their flights with confidence. AirMatrix collects this data in real time and provides it to drone operators to help them make informed decisions.

Telecom providers, including low Earth orbit satellite companies and urban aerial mobility providers, will benefit from this research project. The project will provide valuable data up to 1,000 feet, which is essential for these new use cases. As a result, telecom providers will be able to optimize their network coverage and improve communication for these emerging technologies.

AirMatrix is committed to developing the technologies needed for drone pilots to go beyond the visual line of sight. The company is deploying systems in cities to give drone operators the necessary data sets required by regulators. Collaborations with Transport Canada and the FAA in the US will help AirMatrix set the standards when it comes to these data feeds.

AirMatrix focuses on airspace under 400 feet, as most countries require special permissions for airspace beyond 400 feet. By collecting data up to 1,000 feet, AirMatrix aims to set up the necessary infrastructure for passenger-carrying drones and drones carrying heavy payloads.

"The support from NRC IRAP will help us develop the technologies and data sets needed to enable drones and urban area mobility to scale safely and economically in complex airspace. We are excited to collaborate with Transport Canada and regulatory bodies in the US to help set the standards for these data feeds and to help build the necessary infrastructure to support higher airspace," says Bashir Khan, Founder and CEO of AirMatrix.

Media contact:

Name: Bashir Khan

Email: bashir@airmatrix.ca







