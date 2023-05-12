Submit Release
Guia Chapelclosed to the public from 16 to 19 May

MACAU, May 12 - Due to inspection works, the Guia Chapel and some peripheral areas, under the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will be temporarily closed to the public from 16 to 19 May, . During this period, , the Guia Fortress will be open for visits as usual.

For enquiries, please call IC on 2836 6320 during office hours.

