Guia Chapelclosed to the public from 16 to 19 May

MACAU, May 12 - Due to inspection works, the Guia Chapel and some peripheral areas, under the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will be temporarily closed to the public from 16 to 19 May, . During this period, , the Guia Fortress will be open for visits as usual.
For enquiries, please call IC on 2836 6320 during office hours.
