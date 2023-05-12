Submit Release
Statement by Premier King on the Swearing-In of Members of the 67th General Assembly

CANADA, May 12 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the swearing-in of the Members of the 67th General Assembly: 

“Today is an exciting day for the new MLAs, but also for those who are returning to the House. It’s a tremendous privilege and honour to serve as a member of this historic Legislative Assembly and to have the unique opportunity to serve Islanders. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work that it takes to get here. And, it’s the realization of the important job as legislators to help improve the lives of citizens of our great province.

Being part of the ceremony today is very special and I look forward to working with all members of the Assembly in the days ahead.” 

