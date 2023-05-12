Premier King announces Government Caucus leadership positions

CANADA, May 12 - Today, Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, announced Government Caucus leadership positions that will provide support Government in moving their agenda forward.

“Our team has renewed perspective and energy and is excited to continue to work on delivering solutions for Islanders. These individuals have a tremendous amount of leadership experience both as MLAs and as individuals and I am excited to have them guide our Caucus in the months and years to come.” - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

The Caucus leadership positions include:

Matthew MacKay, MLA for Kensington – Malpeque, will serve as Government House Leader; and

Zack Bell, MLA for Charlottetown – Winsloe, will serve as Government Whip and Caucus Chair.

In addition, a motion was passed in the Legislative Assembly today to confirm that Sidney MacEwen, MLA for Morell – Donagh, will serve as Deputy Speaker. All three positions take effect today after Hon. Darlene Compton became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

