Statement by Premier King on the election of Speaker for the Legislative Assembly 

CANADA, May 12 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement regarding the election of Hon. Darlene Compton as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly:

“I want to extend my congratulations to Hon. Darlene Compton, MLA for Belfast – Murray River, on being elected as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Prince Edward Island. MLA Compton has a strong rapport with all members of the House and is a strong supporter of good governance and respects the role of the Legislative Branch of government.

I know Madam Speaker will work with all members of the Assembly to guide the House through important deliberations, ensuring procedural acceptability, and maintaining decorum of the House. On behalf of the Government Caucus, I want to congratulate Hon. Darlene Compton on becoming the 69th Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Prince Edward Island and the 6th woman to serve in the position.”