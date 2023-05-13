Submit Release
Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs to attend informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Stockholm

SWEDEN, May 13 - At the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will visit Stockholm today to attend the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers. Agenda items include discussions on the EU’s continued support to Ukraine, including Ukraine’s closer ties with the EU, and measures to maintain pressure on Russia.

“During my recent visit to Odessa, it became even more apparent to me just how important enhanced, long-term EU support to Ukraine is. They are not only fighting for their survival but also for a more secure Europe. Providing support to Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia are among the top priorities of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Today’s meeting will provide a valuable opportunity for the foreign ministers to discuss these matters and other important issues with Mr Kuleba,” says Mr Billström.

Mr Billström last met Mr Kuleba on 28 April in Odessa as part of a visit by Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers to Ukraine.

