PEN-Plus Non-Communicable Diseases and Injuries Clinics Cheers, Local Beneficiaries

The opening of the first-ever Non-Communicable Diseases and Injuries (NCDI) clinics at Matero and Mwachisompola level one hospitals by the Ministry of Health (MOH), with support from the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia (CIDRZ)’s PEN-PLUS programme, has been cheerily welcomed by the local communities.

The PEN-Plus programme is an integrated health service delivery model for severe or advanced chronic NCDs at the first-referral hospital level. The PEN-Plus model builds on the World Health Organization’s Package of Essential NCD interventions (WHO PEN).

According to a WHO-PEN survey conducted in 2017, several health facilities in Zambia still needed to reach the minimum threshold required to manage NCDIs.

In the video, two beneficiaries of the newly opened clinic in Matero attest to the importance of such facilities within the communities.

