Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia, a Web3 Learn-to-Earn and Airdrop Platform; Partners with Radiant and Marinade

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 13, 2023.



OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia: a Web3 Learn-to-Earn and Airdrop Platform

OKX Wallet is proud to announce the launch of Cryptopedia, a Web3 learn-to-earn and airdrop platform. With this new addition, users can perform tasks on-chain to learn about and earn NFTs, as well as unlock the potential to earn additional airdrops.

Cryptopedia aims to make it easier for users to identify potential Web3 projects and dApps, and lower the barrier to entry for Web3. OKX Wallet has also partnered with major Web3 projects to create quests that help users identify and execute the correct interaction methods to gain airdrops and rewards.

The first issue of Cryptopedia focuses on the zkSync Era theme. Users who participate and complete quests in the zkSync issue of Cryptopedia, via OKX Wallet, will have a chance to receive zkSync airdrops and other airdrops related to the project. They will also have the opportunity to collect NFTs that are jointly designed by OKX Wallet and zkSync. Those who participate in OKX NFT and OKX DEX quests will have a higher chance of winning rare NFTs. For further information on Cryptopedia, click here.

zkSync is an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling protocol based on zero-knowledge proofs. The scaling protocol is an important upgrade from the previous version, with improved transaction speed and lower costs. It is also a zkEM, making it compatible with Ethereum and other EVM-compatible projects.

OKX Wallet Teams Up with Radiant to Offer Seamless Access to Radiant's Lending Services

OKX Wallet has partnered with Radiant, a decentralized lending protocol built on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. As part of the partnership, OKX Wallet users will be able to connect to Radiant's products and access its lending service through the OKX Wallet plug-in. Radiant will also be accessible via OKX Wallet's Discover platform, allowing users to access Radiant's decentralized lending services.

Radiant is an omni-chain money market, where users can deposit an asset on one chain and borrow a variety of supported assets across multiple chains.

OKX Wallet Partners with Marinade to Offer Liquidity Staking Services

OKX Wallet has partnered with Marinade, a non-custodial LSD (liquid staking derivatives) protocol built on Solana, to offer its users access to Marinade's liquidity staking service through the OKX Wallet plug-in. This partnership enables users to stake encrypted assets such as SOL and earn liquidity staking rewards. Marinade will also be accessible via OKX Wallet's Discover platform, allowing users to seamlessly interact with Marinade's liquidity staking services and earn passive income on their crypto assets.

Marinade is a non-custodial protocol built on Solana. By staking the SOL token, users can earn compounding interest while also contributing to the decentralization of the Solana ecosystem.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.



OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. OKX IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY PARTICULAR DEFI PROTOCOL, MAKES NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR UNDERTAKINGS RELATING TO ANY DEFI PROTOCOL’S OFFERINGS, AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT LOSS OR OTHER DAMAGE ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. OKX WALLET IS AN AGGREGATOR; ALL DISPLAYED ESTIMATED RETURN RATES ARE PROVIDED BY THE DEFI PROTOCOL, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED NOR INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RETURNS. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.