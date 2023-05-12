Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the acquittal of former Senator De Lima

May 12, 2023

Though the course is long, justice is finally prevailing.

I am happy that my friend and colleague former Senator Leila de Lima has been acquitted, and anticipate her full vindication and eventual liberty.

The false narrative and web of lies that led to her imprisonment is finally being undone. The real crime has always been her arrest.

She is owed a speedy acquittal from the final false charge against her after enduring so much for 6 long years.

Justice for former Sen. Leila will be completed when the sinister plot to put her in jail only for speaking out for the truth and welfare of our fellow Filipinos, is fully exposed in daylight.

May this pave the road to justice for all victims of the War on Drugs and sound the death knell for this inhuman policy.

