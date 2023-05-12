NEBRASKA, May 12 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen joins Nebraska Farm Bureau and Other Agriculture Leaders in Condemning Prop 12 Ruling

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined the Nebraska Farm Bureau and other agriculture leaders in expressing disappointment over the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion upholding California's Proposition 12. The case stems from a 2018 California ballot initiative banning the sale of pork that doesn’t meet that state’s unilateral standards.

"This radical California law will have widespread, detrimental, and lasting impact," said Governor Pillen. "This decision is a huge blow for producers and will raise food costs for consumers and small businesses already struggling with mounting inflation."

A federal lawsuit challenging the ban was brought by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. It was supported by 26 states and numerous agriculture and free market advocacy groups. They asked the court to clarify whether the U.S. Constitution allows California to dictate livestock production standards outside its borders. Speaking to the ruling, the Nebraska Farm Bureau expressed strong concern.

"Proposition 12 effectively gives California animal rights groups the ability to dictate food production practices to farmers and ranchers across America, including those in Nebraska," said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue. "It is imperative Nebraskans, and all Americans understand that California's Proposition 12 moves us in a dangerous direction, creating uncertainty around our food system."

"The danger is in what this ruling represents to the thousands of food producers across Nebraska, the Midwest, and the nation," said Governor Pillen. "Other types of farming operations could find themselves under similar restrictions, which will only drive prices higher and higher. Farmers know best how to raise healthy livestock. What we do here in Nebraska has an impact across the country and enables us to help feed the world."

Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, pointed out it was the goal of every pork producer to provide high quality and affordable products to customers.

“The ruling is especially disappointing for California consumers. Our first aim was to protect them from an ill-conceived bill of goods sold to them by animal rights activists,” said Juhnke. “Animal welfare is the top priority for every producer and farmer in our industry.”

Sherry Vinton, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture agrees.

“It is a shame that Nebraska producers will be subject to the whims of overzealous California laws that are not based on sound science and long-established animal husbandry techniques.”

McHargue noted the ability of farmers and ranchers to be innovative and dictate production practices, allows Americans to have a wide array of food choices at a wide array of costs.

"The Farm Bureau will be examining all options to course correct this dangerous and misguided California regulation that threatens farmers, consumers, and the long-term viability of our food system," said McHargue.